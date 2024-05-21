New mural being painted in Sussex, known as the mural capital of Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

There are currently 26 murals in Sussex — a small town in southern New Brunswick — known affectionately as the mural capital of Atlantic Canada.

Now, there is another being added to the collection.

Bonny Hill, a local artist and retired art teacher, has been invited to do the mural along the walking track of the Nutrien Civic Centre.

“To include essentially lots of people doing active things like walking and biking and skiing and curling fishing and pushing a baby carriage, all of those kinds of things, and the background will be lots of Sussex locations, landmarks, landscapes that sort of thing,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

View image in full screen There are 26 murals in Sussex. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

The painting process began with applying a primer and will continue until she’s completed the first phase.

Other murals also depict the town’s history – from farming, to the forestry industry, the connection to British royalty, among others.

This one will be no different, depicting all things Sussex.

“There is a real group of diverse people who use the civic centre – so what I would really like to do is tap into that aspect of it and include lots of people doing active things,” Hill said.

One of those people is Ellen Watters – a cyclist from Apohaqui, which is about 10 minutes from Sussex – who died in a collision in 2016.

View image in full screen Hill is holding a photo of Ellen Watters who will be featured in the mural. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

Watters actually worked at the civic centre, so for Hill it is important to include her in the fabric of the mural.

She has also reached out to the community for their input. Hill hopes to include things like the drive in, Poley Mountain, hot air balloons, among some others.

It is also similar to a mural she’s already completed in the Village of Alma.

View image in full screen Hill also did a mural in the Village of Alma. Bonny Hill / Submitted

For executive director Stefanie McFarlene, it was about being able to brighten up the space, as well.

“This facility, it speaks to me to be community oriented, community minded, we want to bring the community from the outside in,” she said.

She thanked the Sussex Area and Community Foundation for the grant to complete the project as well as the continued support of the Regional Service Commission to keep the doors open.

Excitement is brewing about the mural.

“I love the mural, I think it’s got great potential for adding some brightness and cheeriness to the civic centre walking track,” said active user Elizabeth Neil.

Others are excited to see the historic aspects incorporated.

View image in full screen Sussex is known as the mural capital of Atlantic Canada. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

“Excited about it because it’s always nice when they put artwork or something in a facility like this,” said civic centre member Mike Best. “Maybe (it) reflects some of the historic and or things within the local area that can speak to Sussex.”

Hill doesn’t know how long it will take her to complete the first phase of the mural, but has high hopes.

“I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get started,” she said.