Is a downtown Edmonton burger joint the secret sauce behind the Oilers’ playoff success?

Call it superstition, magic or just pure coincidence: a downtown Edmonton burger joint may hold the key to the Oilers’ NHL playoff success.

Tu Le is the owner of Jack’s Burger Shack on Jasper Avenue. About a year-and-a-half to two years ago, he said the restaurant started getting larger orders for delivery.

“We didn’t really know who it was from,” he said Tuesday.

“One day, someone came in and actually picked it up instead of a delivery order and we got chatting and it was actually for the training staff and the coaches of the Oilers.”

Once they got to talking, Le passed along his cellphone number and told the team they could call him directly to place their order — any day, any time — whether the establishment was open or not. Jack’s is typically closed on the weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we started doing that, we started paying attention to their win-loss record when we served them. We were a bit invested,” Le explained.

“I don’t know if it’s magic or if it’s part of the routine – I don’t want to jinx anything. Every time they’ve been in here, from what we can tell, they haven’t lost.”

Going back to the first and second rounds of this year’s NHL playoffs, the superstition rings true.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“They’ve ordered for Game 1 and 5 against the Kings and Games 4 and 6 against the Canucks. So those were obviously victories,” Le said.

Le said the team even ordered from Jack’s this past Saturday when the burger shack was closed. Luckily, they have another location in St. Albert where they were able to get fresh product from. Le called in a few staff members and they were able to fill the team’s order, which is usually 13 cheeseburgers and six to seven orders of fries.

“Pretty basic,” Le said. “It’s the same order every time.”

8:00 Vancouver Canucks eliminated from playoffs

A superstitious guy himself, Le thought it was just a coincidence up until this past weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now maybe we are part of their routine. So, it is really neat to think about,” Le said, adding he and his staff are huge Oilers fans and love the idea of them being involved in the team’s success, even if just by fluke.

“It’s a good feeling, just the Oilers winning in general. And then us – I don’t know – whether we’re a part of the routine or whether they think we’re lucky or we just think we’re lucky, it’s kind of neat.”

A number of the burger joint’s customers recently got wind of the lucky pre-game meal and think it’s great — coincidence or not.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Matt Ogrodnick, who has been a regular at Jack’s since it opened.

“When I heard that the Oilers were coming here, I was like, OK… I think it’s awesome that it’s their lucky streak, that they come here to get some Jack’s burgers then (go) and kick some butt at the game.”

“I think it’s awesome they’re supporting a local business, a small local business downtown,” John Filippeli said. “Anything that will help them win is good for the city… If the Oilers like it, then we’ll like it too. They’re awesome burgers.”

“I think it’s really cool. Anything that helps them win is great,” fellow customer Robert Shewchuk said. “With sports, everyone’s got their superstitions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Le just hopes all this talk about it doesn’t ruin the team’s playoff run.

“I hope us talking about it doesn’t jinx it.”