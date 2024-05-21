Edmonton Oilers move on to West Final with Game 7 win in Vancouver

The Edmonton Oilers withheld a late rally from the Vancouver Canucks to score a 3-2 win in the seventh game of their second round series Monday night in Vancouver.

The Oilers advance to play the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. Game one is Thursday in Dallas (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.).

Brett Kulak had a great look off a long rebound in the game’s second minute, but Arturs Silovs moved across to make a desperation save. With 3:46 to go in the first, Ryan McLeod was assessed a double minor for high sticking. The Oilers penalty kill held strong and had the best chance when Connor Brown broke away shorthanded. Silovs turned away Brown’s wrister to keep it scoreless after one with the Oilers holding a 13-2 advantage in shots on goal.

The Oilers broke through 1:16 into the second when Cody Ceci whizzed a point shot past Silovs. Less than five minutes later, Zach Hyman tipped Evan Bouchard’s wrister to make it 2-0 Oilers. It was Hyman’s eleventh goal of the playoffs. On a power play with 4:38 to go in the second, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found a rebound off the backboards and crammed a shot behind Silovs.

McLeod fanned on a clearing pass 8:33 in the third, giving Conor Garland an open look. He beat Stuart Skinner blocker side to give the Canucks life. With 4:36 on the clock, Filip Hronek drilled in a long slapper to pull Vancouver within one. The Canucks pulled Silovs for an extra attacker with two minutes left but the Oilers held them at bay.

Skinner earned the win with 15 saves. Silovs made 26 stops.

Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist.

Canucks sniper Brock Boeser missed the game with a blood clotting issue.