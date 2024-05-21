IN PHOTOS: Thrilling Game 7 win over Canucks sees Oilers advance to NHL Western Conference final

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers survived a late comeback bid from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night and ended their captivating all-Canadian playoff series with a 3-2 victory.

The Oilers’ Game 7 win in the Canucks’ arena saw the club advance to the NHL’s Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars and keep their “(Stanley) Cup or bust” season alive. The Canucks were eliminated from the NHL playoffs but the team found significant success overall this season after several disappointing campaigns.

Below is a recap — in photos — of Monday night’s do-or-die Game 7 of the Oilers’ and Canucks’ memorable second round playoff series.

View image in full screen “Game 7” is projected on the ice before the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks play the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner flips water off his hair before the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Fans wave towels before the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers play Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Fans cheer before the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks play Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

View image in full screen Fans cheer on the Edmonton Oilers in the fan park Monday, May 21, 2024. Wes Rosa / Global News

View image in full screen An Edmonton Oilers watch party inside Rogers Place Monday, May 20, 2024. Wes Rosa / Global News

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais (73) and Vancouver Canucks centre Sam Lafferty (18) battle along the boards during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Vancouver on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Arturs Silovs #31 of the Vancouver Canucks saves a shot attempt by Ryan McLeod #71 of the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena on May 20, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) stops Vancouver Canucks’ Conor Garland’s shot, as Evan Bouchard (2), Mattias Ekholm (14), Evander Kane (91), and Vancouver’s Dakota Joshua (81) watches during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

View image in full screen Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor Brown during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Dylan Holloway, back left, Cody Ceci and Ryan McLeod celebrate Ceci’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Evander Kane, back right, checks Vancouver Canucks’ Nikita Zadorov during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Zach Hyman, back from left to right, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm and Connor McDavid, front left, celebrate Hyman’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Evan Bouchard #2 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates with teammates after his goal during the second period in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena on May 20, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

View image in full screen Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers is congratulated by teammates Connor McDavid #97 and Zach Hyman #18 after scoring on the Vancouver Canucks during the second period in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena on May 20, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, left, and Zach Hyman celebrate Nugent-Hopkins’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Conor Garland #8 of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena on May 20, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

View image in full screen Filip Hronek #17 of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena on May 20, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Evan Bouchard, right, and goalie Stuart Skinner celebrate after Edmonton defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, back left, and his teammates celebrate as Vancouver Canucks’ Dakota Joshua, front, looks on after Edmonton defeated Vancouver during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Vancouver Canucks’ Ian Cole, front centre, Teddy Blueger, front right, Filip Hronek, back left, and Ilya Mikheyev, back second left, stand on the ice after Vancouver was defeated by the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek (17) disappointed at losing the series and being knocked out of the playoffs during Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks on May 20, 2024, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. Photo by Jamie Douglas/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner (74), and goalie Calvin Pickard (30) celebrate after winning against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, front, and Leon Draisaitl celebrate after Edmonton defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after winning Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena on May 20, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

View image in full screen The Edmonton Oilers and The Vancouver Canucks shake hands after Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena on May 20, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

View image in full screen Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes, front right, and Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid talk while shaking hands after Edmonton defeated Vancouver during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen J.T. Miller #9 of the Vancouver Canucks and Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers shake hands after Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena on May 20, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Edmonton won 3-2. Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

View image in full screen Vancouver Canucks players surround their goalie Arturs Silovs after they lost against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, back right, and goalie Stuart Skinner celebrate after Edmonton defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

View image in full screen Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet speaks during a news conference after Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns