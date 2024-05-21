3 injured after OPP cruiser, passenger vehicle collide in Minden Hills

Send this page to someone via email

An OPP officer and two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision involving a police cruiser and a passenger vehicle on Saturday in Minden Hills Township, Ont.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say the collision occurred around 10 a.m. on County Road 21 between Caribou and Robertson roads, about 15 km northeast of the village of Minden.

OPP say two people in the passenger vehicle and the officer were all transported to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries. All have since been medically cleared, police said.

County Road 21 was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The collision remains under investigation. OPP are appealing to any witnesses to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431.