Traffic

3 injured after OPP cruiser, passenger vehicle collide in Minden Hills

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
A tow truck driver removes a vehicle involved in a collision with an OPP cruiser on County Road 21 in Minden Hills, Ont., on May 19, 2024. View image in full screen
A tow truck driver removes a vehicle involved in a collision with an OPP cruiser on County Road 21 in Minden Hills, Ont., on May 19, 2024. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
An OPP officer and two other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision involving a police cruiser and a passenger vehicle on Saturday in Minden Hills Township, Ont.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say the collision occurred around 10 a.m. on County Road 21 between Caribou and Robertson roads, about 15 km northeast of the village of Minden.

OPP say two people in the passenger vehicle and the officer were all transported to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries. All have since been medically cleared, police said.

County Road 21 was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The collision remains under investigation. OPP are appealing to any witnesses to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431.

Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist dies following collision with pickup on County Road 507 in Trent Lakes: OPP'
Motorcyclist dies following collision with pickup on County Road 507 in Trent Lakes: OPP
