Manitoba RCMP arrest woman after erratic joyride in stolen septic truck

A Dauphin woman is facing a number of charges after allegedly stealing a septic truck from Ebb and Flow First Nation and driving it erratically down the highway.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called about the vehicle theft around 9:20 a.m. Monday, and pursued the septic truck after seeing it blast through a stop sign at the intersection of Provincial Road 278 and Highway 68.

Police tried to pull the truck over, but the driver continued to drive erratically into oncoming traffic, police said.

Although drivers were forced off the road by the truck, no crashes occurred and no one was injured.

Police were eventually able to stop the truck with a spike belt, at which point it ended up in a ditch and the driver took off on foot.

She was arrested after a short chase and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and dangerous driving.