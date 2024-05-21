Menu

Crime

Vernon man faces charges after allegedly threatening manager who fired him with knife

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
A fired employee was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly threatening a former manager with a knife.

Vernon RCMP say they were called to a business on 58th Avenue last Thursday evening, just after 8 p.m., where officers learned that the manager had just terminated an employee.

“When the employee received the information, the man became upset and physically assaulted the manager,” said Vernon RCMP.

The manager had been contracted to complete work inside the business.

“At this point, the employee produced a knife that he stole from a display case inside the business,” said Cpl. Tania Finn. “The employee chased after the manager and was threatening to harm him with the knife.”

Police say the manager managed to escape the scene, while the suspect tried fleeing in a nearby taxi.

“When the taxi driver refused the suspect service and ordered him out of the cab, the suspect ran back into the business and exited through a rear door, where he was seen fleeing into the bushes,” said Vernon RCMP.

A brief foot chase through a creek and over a fence, the suspect was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

Police say no injuries were reported.

They added that the suspect, a 37-year-old Vernon man, was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

