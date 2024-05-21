Police deem death of Six Nations man near Tuscarora township as suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified a 49-year-old victim tied to a suspicious death near a township in Six Nations of the Grand River.

Investigators say the man was found lying on the side of the road at Fourth Line Road near Mohawk Road in Tuscarora, Ont. around 11:20 a.m. on May 10.

At the time he was rushed to a hospital by Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead a day later.

OPP say they are assisting Six Nations police with an investigation and have deemed the occurrence as suspicious following a postmortem completed last week.

No details about what killed the man are being released.

“The results will not be released to protect the integrity of the investigation,” OPP const. Randi Crawford explained.

The deceased has been identified as Brandon Hill, 49, of Six Nations.

Anyone with information can reach out to Six Nations police, OPP or Crime Stoppers.