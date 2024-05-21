Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon K9 team takes down man with machete over long weekend: police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said they received calls on Sunday reporting a man in the area of Avenue K and 21st Street West approaching people for money with a machete in hand. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon’s police K9 team took down a man with a machete over the long weekend after he approached people with it and demanded money, police said.

Saskatoon police said they received calls on Sunday reporting the man in the area of Avenue K and 21st Street West approaching people for money with the machete in hand.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers went to the scene and found a man and a woman matching the description walking in the 200 block of Avenue J South.

They fled when they saw the officer, escaping into a home in the 800 block of 20th Street West, police said.

Trending Now

Police used the K9 team to bring the man into custody when he didn’t comply with commands.

Police said they found the machete and a crossbow stock in his backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old man is charged with possessing a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The woman was not charged.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices