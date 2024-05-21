Saskatoon K9 team takes down man with machete over long weekend: police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s police K9 team took down a man with a machete over the long weekend after he approached people with it and demanded money, police said.

Saskatoon police said they received calls on Sunday reporting the man in the area of Avenue K and 21st Street West approaching people for money with the machete in hand.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers went to the scene and found a man and a woman matching the description walking in the 200 block of Avenue J South.

They fled when they saw the officer, escaping into a home in the 800 block of 20th Street West, police said.

Police used the K9 team to bring the man into custody when he didn’t comply with commands.

Police said they found the machete and a crossbow stock in his backpack.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old man is charged with possessing a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The woman was not charged.