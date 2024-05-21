Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

24-year-old Mississauga man killed in northwestern Ontario crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 24-year-old Mississauga man is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in northwestern Ontario, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Victoria Day Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Satterly Township, around 35 km east of Dryden.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said a passenger inside the truck — a 24-year-old Mississauga resident — died at the scene as a result of the crash.

The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Trending Now

No one else was inside the truck.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices