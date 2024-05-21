24-year-old Mississauga man killed in northwestern Ontario crash

See more sharing options

A 24-year-old Mississauga man is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in northwestern Ontario, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Victoria Day Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Satterly Township, around 35 km east of Dryden.

Police said a passenger inside the truck — a 24-year-old Mississauga resident — died at the scene as a result of the crash.

The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one else was inside the truck.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.