24-year-old Mississauga man killed in northwestern Ontario crash

A 24-year-old Mississauga man is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in northwestern Ontario, provincial police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Victoria Day Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Satterly Township, around 35 km east of Dryden.
Police said a passenger inside the truck — a 24-year-old Mississauga resident — died at the scene as a result of the crash.
The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No one else was inside the truck.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.
