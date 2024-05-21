Menu

Crime

Guelph man severely injured following altercation, 2 arrests made

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 21, 2024 10:53 am
1 min read
Police say a pair of Guelph teenagers face charges in connection with an altercation over the weekend that has left one person from Rockwood in a trauma centre. View image in full screen
Police say a pair of Guelph teenagers face charges in connection with an altercation over the weekend that has left one person from Rockwood in a trauma centre. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say one person is in a trauma centre following a disturbance that left him with serious head injuries.

On Sunday, police said they responded to reports of an injured man in the city’s northwest end after an altercation involving several young people.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators said one of them was hit in the head with a weapon during the altercation.

An 18-year-old Rockwood man was taken to Guelph General Hospital before being transported to a trauma centre outside of the region.

Two teens from Guelph, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, have been charged.

Both have bail hearings on Tuesday.

Police said they’ve seized multiple weapons following an investigation, including a knife and a collapsible baton.

