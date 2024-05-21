Guelph man severely injured following altercation, 2 arrests made

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one person is in a trauma centre following a disturbance that left him with serious head injuries.

On Sunday, police said they responded to reports of an injured man in the city’s northwest end after an altercation involving several young people.

Investigators said one of them was hit in the head with a weapon during the altercation.

An 18-year-old Rockwood man was taken to Guelph General Hospital before being transported to a trauma centre outside of the region.

Two teens from Guelph, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, have been charged.

Both have bail hearings on Tuesday.

Police said they’ve seized multiple weapons following an investigation, including a knife and a collapsible baton.