USask researchers to access one of the world’s most powerful quantum computers

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan will have a unique opportunity to access one of the world’s most powerful machines, the quantum computer.

Steven Rayan, director of the USask Quantum Research Centre, said the quantum computer is a whole new game in computing.

“Quantum computer uses the weird and wacky world of quantum physics to do things that would be impossible for an ordinary computer,” he said. “Ordinary computers have become indispensable to modern scientists. We cannot do our work without consulting them to crunch numbers or simulate things for us. … They’re reaching the limits of their capabilities.”

Rayan said quantum computing promises to be the next indispensable tool in science.

“Armed with a little bit of knowledge of quantum science and with some latest generation technology coming our way via IBM, we’re able to do a bit of the impossible,” he said.

USask has a relationship with IBM’s quantum division in Canada, as well as with the PINQ² (Québec Digital and Quantum Innovation Platform). Those relationships made it possible for the university to access, quantum computing hardware.

The managing director at PINQ² stated in a release that the partnership promises groundbreaking research and innovation.

“We are delighted to collaborate with USask, granting their researchers access to one of the world’s most powerful quantum computers,” Éric Capelle stated. “We eagerly anticipate the outcomes arising from this collaboration. Our mission is to facilitate accelerated digital transformation for organizations and empower individuals in utilizing the capabilities of quantum computing. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to achieving that goal.”

PrairiesCan, through the Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program, contributed $558,208 to USask for the quantum computing initiative.