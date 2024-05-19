2 brothers, 18 and 20, charged with murder in Montreal’s St. Henri stabbing death: prosecutors

Send this page to someone via email

Two brothers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 27-year-old Montreal resident early Saturday, authorities say.

Quebec’s prosecutor’s office confirmed on Sunday that Chad and Jayden Pinel, aged 20 and 18 respectively, were arrested and appeared at the Montreal courthouse to be charged after police were called to a stabbing in an apartment building in St. Henri in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough the previous day.

Police say the victim, 27-year-old Patrick Conor O’Loughlin, whose identity was confirmed in court documents, was found in the Imperial Lofts apartment complex on St. Antoine Street West near the Rose-de-Lima Street intersection and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Emergency services had received a 911 call at 4:50 a.m. reporting a violent altercation at a party.

View image in full screen The major crimes unit of Montreal police is investigating the city’s 12th homicide of the year following a fatal stabbing in an apartment building in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Saturday. Alessia Simona Maratta/Global News

View image in full screen The major crimes unit is investigating Montreal’s 12th homicide of 2024. Alessia Simona Maratta/Global News

The victim, who suffered stab wounds to the upper body, died in hospital some hours later, according to officials.

Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier told Global that investigators from the major crimes unit met with neighbors and witnesses throughout Saturday and a crime scene perimeter was set up around the building.

According to court documents, the primary address listed for both Pinel brothers is not located at the building on St. Antoine Street.

Chad Pinel, 20, is currently awaiting trial in several drug possession cases and his younger brother has no previous criminal record.

This incident marked the city’s 12th reported homicide of 2024, which was followed by the 13th on Sunday when a 71-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing of his 55-year-old ex-wife in the city’s St. Michel district.