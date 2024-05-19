Menu

Crime

Woman killed, ex-husband arrested in Montreal’s St-Michel district, police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 19, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
A 71-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing of his 55-year-old ex-wife on Saturday in Montreal’s Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough, authorities say.

Montreal police (SPVM) say a 911 call was placed at 5:40 p.m. reporting a possible conflict inside an apartment on Bélair Street, near the 21st Avenue intersection, in Saint-Michel.

Emergency services say once at the residence they found the woman with upper body injuries but were unable to resuscitate her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told Global that at around the same time, the 71-year-old suspect presented himself at a local police station to inform police about what had happened.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is currently being held by authorities and is meeting with investigators from the major crimes unit.

A crime scene perimeter was set up on Bélair Street around the site of the incident.

–with files from La Presse Canadienne

