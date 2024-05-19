Woman killed, ex-husband arrested in Montreal’s St-Michel district, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 71-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing of his 55-year-old ex-wife on Saturday in Montreal’s Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough, authorities say.

Montreal police (SPVM) say a 911 call was placed at 5:40 p.m. reporting a possible conflict inside an apartment on Bélair Street, near the 21st Avenue intersection, in Saint-Michel.

Emergency services say once at the residence they found the woman with upper body injuries but were unable to resuscitate her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

1:08 Man found dead in Montreal’s Plateau neighbourhood was homicide victim, police say

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told Global that at around the same time, the 71-year-old suspect presented himself at a local police station to inform police about what had happened.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is currently being held by authorities and is meeting with investigators from the major crimes unit.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A crime scene perimeter was set up on Bélair Street around the site of the incident.

–with files from La Presse Canadienne