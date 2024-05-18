Menu

Canada

Locals find ways to pinch their pennies for summer staycations near Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 9:04 pm
1 min read
Many locals don't have to travel far from Regina for a vacation with summer around the corner. Many are escaping to Regina Beach for their summer staycations. View image in full screen
Many locals don't have to travel far from Regina for a vacation with summer around the corner. Many are escaping to Regina Beach for their summer staycations. Adrian Raaber / Global News
With summer around the corner, many are opting for the idea of a summer staycation to save a buck.

Becki Zerr and her family were once campers in Regina Beach before they became cottage owners. Eventually they opened their own business called Centre Street Suites which serves as a common weekend getaway for residents around Regina.

With the cost of living on the rise, Zerr said she saw that opportunity.

“We wanted to bring the vacation opportunity to our guests,” she said. “We respect that we’re in a unique time right now (in) relation to our economy, but we believe that you can just step outside of your city and there’s so much to offer and so much to experience here in the small community of Regina Beach.”

Pam Malach’s family found Hidden Hills Campground and Resort over two years ago and fell in love with it.

“This is our luxury place. Our home away from home,” said Malach. “We wait all winter and get ready to come out as soon as the campground’s open.”

Hidden Hills Campground and Resort is also located in Regina Beach, which is over 50 km north of Regina.

