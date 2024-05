Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police and the Saskatoon Fire Department are at the Wellington Manor Apartment Homes where it appears a grey SUV has crashed into the side of the building.

View image in full screen Saskatoon emergency crews are on scene Friday at the Wellington in the 300-block of Herold Road. Slavo Kutas / Global News

View image in full screen It is not known at this time whether anyone was injured in the crash the the Wellington. Slavo Kutas / Global News

It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the crash or what might have caused it.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Saskatoon police for more information.

More to come.