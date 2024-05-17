London Knights to bring J. Ross Robertson trophy home with fan celebration Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

After dominating the OHL playoffs, the London Knights will be bringing the J. Ross Robertson trophy back to London to celebrate with fans.

The Knights clinched the OHL championship win Wednesday with a 7-1 victory over the Oshawa Generals. London swept the Generals, outscoring them 31-9 to secure its fifth OHL title in 20 years.

A championship celebration will be held Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m. at Budweiser Garden. Entry to the arena will be free.

“It’s going to include happy hour specials, it’s going to have Scorezy, all the players are going to be there,” Knights director of marketing Alex Brown says. “We’re going to do our team awards there, for the first time in I think a long time open to the public.”

Brown says a schedule will be posted to social media so fans can plan their day ahead of time. Concessions will be open, and the happy hour special will be running.

WE GOT ONE MORE AT BUD GARDENS! We're bringing the trophy home on Saturday at 2 PM and entry is free! SEE YOU THERE! 🔰 pic.twitter.com/qtrLGKSWaN — London Knights (@LondonKnights) May 16, 2024

“It’s a great way to see the players. Some of the players want to talk to the fans, too, they’re going to make a couple of speeches during the awards,” Brown said.

With the large crowds expected, autographs will not be able to happen, Brown says, but there may be more opportunities in the future.

“I’m sure a lot of fans are going to make their way down to Saginaw for the Memorial Cup or maybe make the send-off when they when the guys leave next week, so there’ll be plenty of time.”

London will now head to Saginaw, Mich., where they play their first game against the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League on May 25 at 4 p.m.

Following that, the Knights play the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League on May 27 at 7:30 p.m. and the Saginaw Spirit on May 29 at 7:30 p.m.