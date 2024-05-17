Victoria Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Toronto

The unofficial start of summer is here.
Here is what you can expect to be open and closed during the Victoria Day holiday Monday in Toronto:
WHAT’S OPEN
- Malls such as the Eaton Centre, Square One and Vaughan Mills are all open on modified hours. Check their respective websites for details.
- Cineplex theatres, Rabba Fine Foods and select Beer Stores.
- Tourist attractions like the Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Royal Ontario, Hockey Hall of Fame and Canada’s Wonderland.
- Splash pads will be open across the city.
- GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule, while the TTC will be running a holiday service this Victoria Day.
WHAT’S CLOSED
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed. This includes Toronto City Hall, Service Canada and Service Ontario facilities.
- Canada Post delivery service won’t occur and its offices are closed, as well as banks.
- LCBO.
- Most grocery stores will be closed.
- Toronto Public Library branches.
