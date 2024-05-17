Menu

Canada

Victoria Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Toronto

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 9:16 am
1 min read
The unofficial start of summer is here.

Here is what you can expect to be open and closed during the Victoria Day holiday Monday in Toronto:

WHAT’S OPEN

  • Malls such as the Eaton Centre, Square One and Vaughan Mills are all open on modified hours. Check their respective websites for details.
  • Cineplex theatres, Rabba Fine Foods and select Beer Stores.
  • Tourist attractions like the Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Royal Ontario, Hockey Hall of Fame and Canada’s Wonderland.
  • Splash pads will be open across the city.
  • GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule, while the TTC will be running a holiday service this Victoria Day.
WHAT’S CLOSED

  • Federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed. This includes Toronto City Hall, Service Canada and Service Ontario facilities.
  • Canada Post delivery service won’t occur and its offices are closed, as well as banks.
  • LCBO.
  • Most grocery stores will be closed.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
