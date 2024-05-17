What’s open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The unofficial start of summer comes with the usual closures in Guelph, Ont.

All government offices and banks will be closed on Monday for the Victoria Day holiday. There will also be no mail delivery.

The University of Guelph is scaling back on normal business operations at their main campus on Monday. They include reduced hours at the athletic centre, the Arboretum grounds are open but the building will be closed, and the McLaughlin library and hospitality locations will be closed.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday

Retail and grocery stores will be closed on Monday including Walmart and the Stone Road Mall.

All city-operated facilities will be closed on Monday including city hall, recreation centres and libraries.

Waste collection will be delayed by one day the week of May 20.

Most drug stores and Wine Rack will be open on Monday.

The Beer Store location on Silvercreek Parkway North will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

All Guelph Transit routes will be operating on-demand service on Monday with the exception of Route 99 Mainline which runs every 30 minutes from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

GO Transit will be operating on a Saturday schedule on Victoria Day.