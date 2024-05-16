2 more from Waterloo Region face charges in connection with opioid death in Huron County

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people from Waterloo Region have been charged in connection with a drug overdose death that occurred in Huron County last year, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say officers were sent to a home in Central Huron on Sept. 13, 2023, where they found an unresponsive 19-year-old man. He would be pronounced dead at the scene.

It would soon be learned that the man had died from an opioid overdose.

In April, the OPP announced that a man from Kitchener had been arrested and was facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the death.

On Thursday, they announced that a 21-year-old woman from Kitchener and a 29-year-old man from Waterloo were also facing charges in connection with the death.

The Kitchener woman is facing several drug trafficking charges as well as possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

The man from Waterloo is facing drug trafficking charges as well.