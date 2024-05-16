2 more from Waterloo Region face charges in connection with opioid death in Huron County

Two more people from Waterloo Region have been charged in connection with a drug overdose death that occurred in Huron County last year, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Police say officers were sent to a home in Central Huron on Sept. 13, 2023, where they found an unresponsive 19-year-old man. He would be pronounced dead at the scene.
It would soon be learned that the man had died from an opioid overdose.
In April, the OPP announced that a man from Kitchener had been arrested and was facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the death.
On Thursday, they announced that a 21-year-old woman from Kitchener and a 29-year-old man from Waterloo were also facing charges in connection with the death.
The Kitchener woman is facing several drug trafficking charges as well as possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.
The man from Waterloo is facing drug trafficking charges as well.
