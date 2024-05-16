Menu

Canada

Canada Post suspends delivery on 20th in Saskatoon over ‘safety concerns’ for workers

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 6:05 pm
'The health and safety of our employees is of utmost importance,' Canada Post told Global News in an email.
'The health and safety of our employees is of utmost importance,' Canada Post told Global News in an email.
Canada Post suspended mail delivery at several addresses in Saskatoon this week, saying safety concerns have been raised.

“The health and safety of our employees is of utmost importance,” Canada Post told Global News in an email. “We can confirm that concerns with safely delivering mail to customers at three addresses on 20th Street West have been raised.”

Canada Post said it will keep customers updated on efforts to begin delivering mail to the locations again.

“Our goal is always to find a resolution as quickly as possible in these situations,” the statement said. “It is our responsibility to ensure that our employees, who visit hundreds of addresses every day, can deliver mail and parcels safely.”

Canada Post said in the meantime, affected customers can collect their mail at the post office at 115 Ave. H S., open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A government-issued ID is required for picking up any mail.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their understanding as we work to resuming regular mail delivery.”

Saskatoon police wouldn’t confirm what is going on in the area, but said they invite the complainants to come forward.

“We would invite them to do that, tell us what they are seeing,” acting deputy chief Dave Haye said on Thursday. “I think I know what they are seeing but we need to hear it from them as well.”

He said to his knowledge, police have not been contacted about any complaints.

“What that tells me is that we need to have a second look at what’s going on there.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

