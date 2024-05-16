Laval supper club is target of 2nd suspected arson in 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

Laval Police are investigating two suspected arsons after a local supper club restaurant was targeted twice in two days.

Firefighters quickly extinguished flames just after 4 a.m. Thursday in the Notre-Dame shopping centre in the Sainte-Dorothée district of Laval.

Security officers were at the site during the events as the neighbouring coffee shop and pet store were also badly burned the night before.

On Wednesday, officers arrested two people in connection with that suspected arson, one of whom is a minor, according Laval spokesperson Erika Landry. After undergoing questioning by investigators, the two were released on conditions with a court date set in August.

However, police have made no arrests in connection with Thursday’s fire.

In both incidences, no injuries were reported as the businesses were empty at the times of the fires.

Several thousand dollars worth of damage was sustained, according to police.

This is not the first time the Antika Resto bar and its owner have been targeted. In February, the outside of the supper club was shot up in a possible gang-related event, according to police at the time.

Landry said it is still too early to know the motives behind the most recent incident.

“In terms of both investigations, we cannot tell if they are related to each other,” Landry said.

The city of Laval has seen a spike in similar acts of intimidation or extortion in the past year, leading local municipal and provincial police forces to work together.