Feds, province to announce funding for Manitoba wildfire protection

Federal and provincial officials are set to announce funding in support of Manitoba’s battle with wildfires on Thursday morning.

Manitoba natural resources minister Jamie Moses will be joined by federal emergency preparedness minister Harjit Sajjan and northern affairs minister Dan Vandal, for the 11 a.m. announcement.

Wildfires are currently raging in regions across Canada, including a blaze in northern Manitoba that forced the evacuation of the entire community of Cranberry Portage earlier this week.

Rainy conditions have led to encouraging news for evacuees, who may be able to return home as soon as this weekend.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.