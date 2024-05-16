Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Feds, province to announce funding for Manitoba wildfire protection

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Government of Canada and Government of Manitoba joint press conference on wildfire situation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Federal and provincial officials are set to announce funding in support of Manitoba’s battle with wildfires on Thursday morning.

Manitoba natural resources minister Jamie Moses will be joined by federal emergency preparedness minister Harjit Sajjan and northern affairs minister Dan Vandal, for the 11 a.m. announcement.

Wildfires are currently raging in regions across Canada, including a blaze in northern Manitoba that forced the evacuation of the entire community of Cranberry Portage earlier this week.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Rainy conditions have led to encouraging news for evacuees, who may be able to return home as soon as this weekend.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Cranberry Portage wildfire evacuees could return home this weekend with rainy conditions expected'
Cranberry Portage wildfire evacuees could return home this weekend with rainy conditions expected
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices