Crime

Man charged after brick shatters glass window near downtown Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 16, 2024 11:08 am
1 min read
Police say a man threw a brick through a large window at a social service agency near the downtown on Wednesday. A woman near the window was hit and sustained cuts to both legs. View image in full screen
Police say a man threw a brick through a large window at a social service agency near the downtown on Wednesday. A woman near the window was hit and sustained cuts to both legs. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police made an arrest after a brick was thrown through the window of a social service agency.

Officers responded to a building near the downtown just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday after a man was asked to leave following a physical altercation.

Investigators said he picked up a brick once he was outside and threw it through a large window, causing it to shatter.

Police said a woman sitting inside near the window was hit in the back and sustained minor cuts to both of her legs from the broken glass.

A 19-year-old has been charged with assault and mischief.

He’ll appear in court on July 9.

