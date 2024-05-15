Woman killed after two-vehicle crash in RM of Whitemouth

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 30-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Whitemouth Tuesday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Highway 11 near Provincial Road 307, when police say a pickup truck travelling south entered the northbound lane and hit a car.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The driver of the car, a woman from the RM of Lac du Bonnet, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 45-year-old man from Tyndall, who was driving the truck, has life-threatening injuries and is in hospital.

Officers say both were wearing seatbelts at the time.