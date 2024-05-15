Menu

Woman killed after two-vehicle crash in RM of Whitemouth

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 11:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman killed in RM of Whitemouth crash'
Woman killed in RM of Whitemouth crash
A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Whitemouth on Highway 11.
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the RM of Whitemouth Tuesday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Highway 11 near Provincial Road 307, when police say a pickup truck travelling south entered the northbound lane and hit a car.

The driver of the car, a woman from the RM of Lac du Bonnet, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 45-year-old man from Tyndall, who was driving the truck, has life-threatening injuries and is in hospital.

Officers say both were wearing seatbelts at the time.

 

