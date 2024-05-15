Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver BarWatch program doubles penalty for groping

By Amy Judd & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 8:10 pm
1 min read
Buildings and stores including the Vogue theatre light up Granville Street at dusk in downtown Vancouver in this file photo. View image in full screen
Buildings and stores including the Vogue theatre light up Granville Street at dusk in downtown Vancouver in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Following an increase in groping-related incidents at some Vancouver clubs and bars, an organization that helps keep patrons safe is making a change.

Previously, anyone found to be engaged in unwanted sexual touching would be barred from the bars and clubs enrolled in the BarWatch program.

But now the president says the ban wasn’t long enough.

“We had a one-year ban in place for some time, and it wasn’t getting through so I made the decision recently to increase this to two years,” Curtis Robinson, chair of BarWatch told Global News.

The ban would apply to entry to any of the 36 bars and clubs that are members of the program.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Bars will also report any cases of groping to Vancouver police to be investigated.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police searching for serial groping suspect'
Vancouver police searching for serial groping suspect
Trending Now

Robinson said if the two-year ban doesn’t reduce the groping incidents then they might consider increasing it again and to a lifetime ban if necessary.

Stacey Forrester runs Good Night Out Vancouver, which is a program dedicated to ending sexual violence in the city’s hospitality and service industry.

She said the move to a two-year ban is a good one, but prevention is also key.

“For a long time behaviours like groping were ignored or dismissed, or were not seen that serious and this is a way to show that this is serious,” she said. “Enforcement is the last step in the chain and I think there’s opportunity for training, so we don’t have to see that happen anymore.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices