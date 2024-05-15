Kelowna to allow alcohol on more local beaches

Send this page to someone via email

More Kelowna, B.C.-area beaches and parks will be available for imbibing this summer.

The city put out a press release Wednesday saying that effective immediately, the number of parks where having a drink is acceptable has grown to eight from last year’s three.

Waterfront (including Tugboat Bay), Boyce-Gyro, Kinsmen Beach, Cedar Creek, Rotary Beach, Sarsons Beach, Strathcona Beach and Sutherland Bay will now be open to responsible alcohol.

“To help animate public spaces and expand equitable access to outdoor gathering within Kelowna, residents and visitors can responsibly enjoy an alcoholic beverage in one of our beautiful City parks,” Melanie Steppuhn, parks and landscape planner, said in a press release.

“After a comprehensive review of the success of the 2023 pilot, parks chosen as part of the expansion were based on rigorous monitoring and evaluation, as well as discussions with many partners around the city.”

The city excludes includes parks with a history of bylaw incidents, areas in parks within 15 metres of playgrounds, parks with natural areas (such as linear parks) and remote parks with few transit options. Any parks that are typically low on facilities like waste containers and washrooms were also excluded.

Kelowna RCMP members will continue to patrol public spaces in the city and issue tickets for public intoxication and alcohol consumption in areas or at times not permitted.

Signs will be posted at each park where responsible alcohol consumption is permitted.

The Kelowna.ca chatbot is ready to answer questions about where and when responsible alcohol is permitted and the city’s beaches and parks map will soon highlight the locations.