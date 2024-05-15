Vernon residents invited to learn more about becoming fire safe

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon residents are invited to learn more about FireSmart work that will begin soon on city-owned lands.

“By taking proactive measures now, we’re not only protecting our own homes but also creating a safer environment for everyone in our community,” Wes Brassard, FireSmart Co-ordinator, said.

Preventative actions such as removing hazardous fuels on city-owned lands not only reduce the risk of property damage but also help to potentially mitigate the devastating economic and ecological impacts of wildfires in the long term.

“The importance of community-wide participation cannot be overstated,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Wildfires pose a significant threat not only to individual properties but to entire communities. By creating a culture of FireSmart practices and collective action, we can significantly enhance our community’s resilience to wildfires.”

Representatives from the British Columbia Wildfire Service and Vernon Fire and Rescue Services will be in attendance and available to answer questions.

The session will be held on May 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Memorial Park building located at 3004 – 39th Avenue.Presentations begin at 5:15 p.m. Preregistration is not required.

The Civic Memorial Park building is located at the corner of 30th Street and 39th Avenue. (See map below). Access the building via the south entrance adjacent to the overhead door.