Eye on wildfires: N.S. officials watch West as conditions dry in East

Send this page to someone via email

Experts studying wildfires in Canada are keeping a close eye on the potential risks this season in the Maritime provinces.

Hot weather mixed with a less-than-snowy winter could make ideal conditions for wildfires.

The situation has already intensified in Western Canada — with thousands of people displaced from their homes. Residents in southern Fort McMurray, Alta., have been evacuated, while the northeastern B.C. community of Fort Nelson also remains under evacuation.

3:01 Fort McMurray wildfire: Crews working to protect evacuated neighbourhoods

Anabela Bonada, manager and research associate with the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, says these could be early signs of what’s to come for Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

“We just didn’t have the snowfall events or the precipitation that we would have needed to really control a wildfire season going forward. And so what we’re seeing out in the West,” Bonada said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Just because you’re having warmer than normal weather and it’s dry, you’re already at higher wildfire risk.”

It’s been a warm start to the week in Nova Scotia, and the forecast is expected to stay hot and dry.

“Typically in the month of May, 120 millimetres (of rain) falls in Halifax,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“So far we’ve only had 20 mm and we’re not expecting much for the rest of the month. So, much like last year, very dry spring.”

All this has fire crews preparing themselves, and also asking residents to do their part.

Deputy Chief Roy Hollett with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency is reminding the public not to burn outside of designated times — as seen on the province’s burn map.

“It’s going to help reduce a potential wildfire,” he said.

“I’ll use an example. If it’s a no-burn day from the province, that means no burning, and they determined that with warmer wind temperatures and humidity, if a fire were to start, it could be severe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Farnell adds that right now, it’s the “sweet spot” in terms of conditions that could fan a fire.

“There is still a lot of dry brush around. All it takes is one windy, low-humidity day and that’s all you need,” he said.

Nova Scotia’s wildfire risk season could last until October.