Canada

Schools put on lockdown after heavy police presence in Moncton neighbourhood

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
There's a heavy RCMP presence in the Bessborough Avenue area of Moncton on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
There's a heavy RCMP presence in the Bessborough Avenue area of Moncton on Wednesday afternoon. Submitted/Wade Perry
There is a heavy RCMP presence in the Bessborough Avenue area of Moncton as part of a police operation that has also prompted lockdown procedures at two schools.

Fire crews are also on scene and yellow police tape is cordoning off a large area.

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area to “allow police to do their work,” but says in a social media post that the situation “does not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message” and there is no risk to public safety.

Two schools were placed under lockdown, and one school enacted hold and secure procedures. View image in full screen
Two schools were placed under lockdown, and one school enacted hold and secure procedures. Submitted/Wade Perry
In a message sent to parents and families, the Anglophone East School District said Bessborough and Hillcrest schools went into lockdown “out of an abundance of care and caution” at around noon due to an emergency operation in the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

At the same time, Bernice MacNaughton High School enacted hold and secure procedures.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Students and staff are safe and there have been no injuries. We are continuing to communicate with the RCMP and will provide an update as we receive more information,” wrote superintendent, Randolph J. MacLean.

— More to come 

