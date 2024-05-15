Warriors take Game 3 of WHL Final off Schuurman OT winner, one win away from first championship

Just one victory separates the Moose Jaw Warriors from a date with destiny after Game 3 of WHL Championship Final series on Tuesday night at the Moose Jaw Event Centre.
Brayden Schuurman scored 2:20 into overtime off a rebound from the end boards to send the Moose Jaw fans into hysterics, giving the Warriors a 4-3 victory over the Portland Winterhawks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Moose Jaw is now just one victory away from claiming the franchise’s first Ed Chynoweth Cup in their 40-year history in the city.
Along with Schuurman’s winner, the Warriors also got goals Tuesday night from defender Lucas Brenton and captain Denton Mateychuk, who led the way with a pair of markers.
With Portland now on the ropes, Moose Jaw will host Game 4 of the series on Wednesday night at 8:00 pm with a chance to bring home a WHL championship on home ice.
