Sports

Warriors take Game 3 of WHL Final off Schuurman OT winner, one win away from first championship

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 2:47 am
1 min read
Just one victory separates the Moose Jaw Warriors from a date with destiny after Game 3 of WHL Championship Final series on Tuesday night at the Moose Jaw Event Centre.

Brayden Schuurman scored 2:20 into overtime off a rebound from the end boards to send the Moose Jaw fans into hysterics, giving the Warriors a 4-3 victory over the Portland Winterhawks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Moose Jaw is now just one victory away from claiming the franchise’s first Ed Chynoweth Cup in their 40-year history in the city.

Click to play video: 'Fans from all over Canada buy up Moose Jaw Warriors gear during WHL championship'
Fans from all over Canada buy up Moose Jaw Warriors gear during WHL championship
Along with Schuurman’s winner, the Warriors also got goals Tuesday night from defender Lucas Brenton and captain Denton Mateychuk, who led the way with a pair of markers.

Story continues below advertisement

With Portland now on the ropes, Moose Jaw will host Game 4 of the series on Wednesday night at 8:00 pm with a chance to bring home a WHL championship on home ice.

