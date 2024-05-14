Knox Mountain Drive to close this weekend for annual hill climb

Send this page to someone via email

Gearheads and race cars will be gathering in the Central Okanagan this weekend for the annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb.

About to celebrate its 65th year, the hill climb features drivers from across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest roaring up the steep and twisty curves of Knox Mountain Drive in Kelowna.

The course is 3.5 kilometres in length, with this year’s event taking place on May 18-19 and Knox Mountain Drive undergoing needed closures.

The base of Knox Mountain plus Knox Mountain Drive and Crown Lookout will be closed during the weekend to the public, other than ticket holders.

Knox Mountain Drive will be closed starting at noon on Thursday and will reopen on Monday afternoon.

The park will remain open to visitors until Friday evening, though the following parking restrictions will be in effect:

Main parking area

Closed from Friday, May 17 until Monday, May 20

Poplar Point Drive parking area

Closed from Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 20 at noon

North side of Broadway Avenue

Parking restrictions in effect from Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 20

The Knox Mountain disc golf course will be also closed to the public for the weekend starting on Thursday as event campers arrive.

The Knox Mountain Park dog park will also be closed for the weekend starting on Friday.

The city says the park will return to being fully accessible around noon on Monday, though event takedown may still be ongoing.

More information about the hill climb is available online.