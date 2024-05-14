Menu

Canada

Knox Mountain Drive to close this weekend for annual hill climb

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 3:06 pm
1 min read
Knox Mountain Hill Climb returns for 64th year
The May long weekend is often seen as the unofficial start to summer, but in Kelowna, it signals the start of a tradition like no other. The Knox Mountain Hill Climb, in its 64th year, challenges racers from across Western Canada to navigate the longest-running paved hill climb in North America, all in support of charity. Jayden Wasney reports – May 20, 2023
Gearheads and race cars will be gathering in the Central Okanagan this weekend for the annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb.

About to celebrate its 65th year, the hill climb features drivers from across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest roaring up the steep and twisty curves of Knox Mountain Drive in Kelowna.

The course is 3.5 kilometres in length, with this year’s event taking place on May 18-19 and Knox Mountain Drive undergoing needed closures.

Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Hill Climb returns after two year hiatus

The base of Knox Mountain plus Knox Mountain Drive and Crown Lookout will be closed during the weekend to the public, other than ticket holders.

Knox Mountain Drive will be closed starting at noon on Thursday and will reopen on Monday afternoon.

The park will remain open to visitors until Friday evening, though the following parking restrictions will be in effect:

Main parking area

  • Closed from Friday, May 17 until Monday, May 20

Poplar Point Drive parking area

  • Closed from Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 20 at noon

North side of Broadway Avenue

  • Parking restrictions in effect from Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 20
Cars race during Knox Mountain’s annual hill climb

The Knox Mountain disc golf course will be also closed to the public for the weekend starting on Thursday as event campers arrive.

The Knox Mountain Park dog park will also be closed for the weekend starting on Friday.

The city says the park will return to being fully accessible around noon on Monday, though event takedown may still be ongoing.

More information about the hill climb is available online.

