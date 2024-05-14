Manitoba premier to tour fire zone as evacuees await word on their future

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is touring an area in the province’s northwest Tuesday that has been hit by a large wildfire.

Hundreds of people were told to leave Cranberry Portage on the weekend as winds drove the fire close to the community.

Earl Simmons, the province’s wildfire director, says the blaze spread faster than any fire he’s seen.

1:49 Northern Manitoba communities evacuated following massive wildfire

Some residents were being offered an escorted drive through the fire zone Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Rural Municipality of Kelsey says residents who went south to The Pas and wish to relocate north to Flin Flon were being given the opportunity Tuesday afternoon.

The municipality says it is not sure how long the state of emergency will last.