Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Manitoba premier to tour fire zone as evacuees await word on their future

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
A wildfire burns closely to the community of Cranberry-Portage, Man. View image in full screen
A widlfire fire burning near the community of Cranberry-Portage, Man. has prompted all 700 residents to be evacuated. Courtesy: Leeta Charlette-Miller
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is touring an area in the province’s northwest Tuesday that has been hit by a large wildfire.

Hundreds of people were told to leave Cranberry Portage on the weekend as winds drove the fire close to the community.

Earl Simmons, the province’s wildfire director, says the blaze spread faster than any fire he’s seen.

Click to play video: 'Northern Manitoba communities evacuated following massive wildfire'
Northern Manitoba communities evacuated following massive wildfire

Some residents were being offered an escorted drive through the fire zone Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

In a social media post, the Rural Municipality of Kelsey says residents who went south to The Pas and wish to relocate north to Flin Flon were being given the opportunity Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The municipality says it is not sure how long the state of emergency will last.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfire update'
Manitoba wildfire update
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices