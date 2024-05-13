Saskatchewan marks May as Sexual Violence Prevention Month

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is taking steps to raise awareness about violence in the province, as May marks its inaugural Sexual Violence Prevention Month.

Every year, Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan (SASS), its member agencies, community partners and the government of Saskatchewan recognize Sexual Violence Awareness Week to raise awareness of issues relating to sexual violence in Saskatchewan. It will now become a bigger conversation.

For over a decade, Sexual Violence Awareness Week has served as a platform for raising awareness around the prevalence of sexual violence.

“The transition to Sexual Violence Prevention Month signifies a pivotal moment in our commitment to ending sexual violence,” said Kerrie Isaac, executive director at SASS. “Awareness alone is no longer sufficient. We must mobilize resources, engage in meaningful dialogue, and implement preventative strategies to create a safer Saskatchewan for all.”

SASS said sexual violence happens both publicly and privately but also in community centres, workplaces, educational institutions, virtual spaces, playgrounds, sports arenas and more.

“Sexual violence is an issue that we need to speak about and by recognizing this month we can help spark discussion, raise awareness, and help stop violence in our communities,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said.

Recently the provincial government announced a $42.6-million investment over three years for 34 community-based organizations and 54 programs across the province that provide supports and services to people impacted by interpersonal violence and abuse.

“This funding commitment will help our community-based organizations continue to deliver supports and services to victims of interpersonal violence and abuse, ensuring that victims don’t have to face challenges alone,” Premier Scott Moe said.

SASS said these are good steps in making a difference in the community and for those affected by sexual violence.

“We cannot remain passive bystanders any longer,” Isaac said. “Prevention begins with education. By equipping ourselves and our communities with the knowledge and skills to recognize, prevent, and respond to sexual violence, we can create transformative change.

“It is possible to create a Saskatchewan where every person is free from threat, fear, or experience of sexual violence—and it will take all of us working together.”