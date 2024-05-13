2 women seriously injured in fire in Toronto’s west end

See more sharing options

Two women were seriously injured in a fire at a residential building in Toronto’s west end Monday morning, officials say.

It happened in the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area of Etobicoke.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News there was heavy smoke from the seventh floor.

Crews reportedly rescued a person and transferred them to paramedics.

Paramedics said they took two women to hospital, one with serious, life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Police said the fire took place inside a unit.

There is no word on a cause.

TFS crews on scene of a 2-alarm residential highrise fire on Coin Ave (Lakeshore/Kipling area). Fire crews have rescued one person from unit on the 7th floor and continue firefighting operations. ^bp pic.twitter.com/ItTHox0hi7 — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) May 13, 2024

