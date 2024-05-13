Menu

Fire

2 women seriously injured in fire in Toronto’s west end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 1:11 pm
1 min read
A fire truck at the scene in the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area. View image in full screen
A fire truck at the scene in the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area. Global News
Two women were seriously injured in a fire at a residential building in Toronto’s west end Monday morning, officials say.

It happened in the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area of Etobicoke.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News there was heavy smoke from the seventh floor.

Crews reportedly rescued a person and transferred them to paramedics.

Paramedics said they took two women to hospital, one with serious, life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Police said the fire took place inside a unit.

There is no word on a cause.

