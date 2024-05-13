Law office north of downtown Guelph set on fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cambridge, Ont., man has been charged after Guelph police say a local law office was set on fire.

Police said they received a call on Friday night to an address north of the downtown.

A witness reported seeing a man smash several windows and write on the outside of the building on Woolwich Street in orange spray-paint before he went in.

Once inside, investigators said several full cardboard file boxes were set on fire and the accused fled.

The Guelph Fire Department arrived and put out the blaze.

Officers found the suspect, who they say is a former client of the law office, and arrested him.

A 44-year-old has been held for a bail hearing set for Tuesday.