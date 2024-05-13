Law office north of downtown Guelph set on fire: police

A Cambridge, Ont., man has been charged after Guelph police say a local law office was set on fire.
Police said they received a call on Friday night to an address north of the downtown.
A witness reported seeing a man smash several windows and write on the outside of the building on Woolwich Street in orange spray-paint before he went in.
Once inside, investigators said several full cardboard file boxes were set on fire and the accused fled.
The Guelph Fire Department arrived and put out the blaze.
Officers found the suspect, who they say is a former client of the law office, and arrested him.
A 44-year-old has been held for a bail hearing set for Tuesday.
- How a financial scandal rocked an Ontario agency for vulnerable children
- Fourth man arrested, charged in killing of B.C. Sikh leader
- A look at the twisted crimes of Peter Demeter, one of Canada’s worst criminals
- ‘I believe they’re looking for me’: Man arrested after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.
Comments