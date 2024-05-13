Police investigate after 65-year-old man’s body found in northeast Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man in northeast Edmonton this weekend that police have deemed to be “suspicious.”

Police said officers were called to a house in the area of 135A Avenue and 68th Street at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived at the residence they found the man’s body inside. A man and woman who were also in the home were taken into custody but police did not say if they were suspects, persons of interest or witnesses.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.