Crime

One dead after altercation in Penticton, B.C.: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Montreal May Day protest View image in full screen
FILE. RCMP are asking people to avoid Lakeshore Drive in Penticton, B.V., as they investigate the death of a person following an early Sunday altercation. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
One person was left with critical injuries and later died following altercation in Penticton early Sunday morning, RCMP say.

According to police, altercation  broke out around 2 a.m. on Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive and involved several people.

Crisis Response Team officially launches in Penticton
“The investigation is in its early stages, with numerous RCMP resources assisting,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said. “Police are investigating this as a criminal act and want to reassure the public that it appears targeted.”

As officers continue their investigation, the RCMP is asking the public to avoid Lakeshore Drive at Power Street, and the Skate Park in Riverside Park.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Penticton RCMP 250-492-4300.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

