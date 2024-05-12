One dead after altercation in Penticton, B.C.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was left with critical injuries and later died following altercation in Penticton early Sunday morning, RCMP say.

According to police, altercation broke out around 2 a.m. on Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive and involved several people.

Crisis Response Team officially launches in Penticton

“The investigation is in its early stages, with numerous RCMP resources assisting,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said. “Police are investigating this as a criminal act and want to reassure the public that it appears targeted.”

As officers continue their investigation, the RCMP is asking the public to avoid Lakeshore Drive at Power Street, and the Skate Park in Riverside Park.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Penticton RCMP 250-492-4300.