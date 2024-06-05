Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Robert Miller too sick to defend himself against sex charges, his lawyers say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2024 2:33 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Montreal billionaire Robert Miller arrested on sex charges involving 10 victims, many underage
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lawyers defending Quebec billionaire businessman Robert Miller against sex crime charges have filed an application for a stay of proceedings, saying he is too sick to appear in court.

The founder of Future Electronics was arrested last week on 21 sex charges involving 10 complainants, many of whom were minors when the alleged offences occurred between 1994 and 2016.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The application says the 80-year-old Miller was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1996 and is now in the most advanced stage of the disease, which it says has left him “extremely frail” and requiring constant care.

The lawyers argue that participating in the criminal trial would violate Miller’s Charter rights because he will never be able to defend himself and appearing in court would cause significant harm to his health.

The offences include sexual assault, sexual interference and enticing a person to commit prostitution.

Story continues below advertisement

Miller, who has denied the allegations, was arrested at his home in Westmount by Montreal police and is scheduled to appear in Quebec Superior Court in Montreal on July 3.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices