Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto dies in hospital; police investigating

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man in downtown Toronto who was found Sunday morning with life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.
Officers responded to reports of a seriously injured man in the area of Dalhousie Street and Shuter Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.
The man was located, and paramedics took him to a trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police are now looking for a suspect described as six-feet tall with a large build. He was last seen heading west on Shuter Street, wearing a black t-shirt and carrying rolling luggage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
