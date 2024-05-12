Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto dies in hospital; police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man in downtown Toronto who was found Sunday morning with life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

Officers responded to reports of a seriously injured man in the area of Dalhousie Street and Shuter Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The man was located, and paramedics took him to a trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

View image in full screen Mark Bray, Global News

Police are now looking for a suspect described as six-feet tall with a large build. He was last seen heading west on Shuter Street, wearing a black t-shirt and carrying rolling luggage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.