Calgary police turn to public to help locate man wanted on warrants

The Calgary Police Service is appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for removing his electronic monitoring bracelet and leaving his approved residence.

Police said Michael James Robertson was last seen in the 4500 block of Builders Road S.E., just before 9 p.m., on May 10. His ankle monitor was located in the community of Applewood around 10 p.m.

The 37-year-old is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and approximately 260 pounds. Police said he has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos including under both eyes and on his neck.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said Robertson was declared a long-term offender and as a result is serving a seven-year Long Term Offender order under the supervision of Correctional Service of Canada, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program.

Police said the charges related to the order are primarily from offences in Saskatchewan and include robbery, assault and arson with disregard for human life.

Police said they were issuing the notification in the interest of public safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.