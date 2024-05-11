Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police turn to public to help locate man wanted on warrants

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 7:58 pm
1 min read
Police said Michael James Robertson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for removing his electronic monitoring bracelet and leaving his approved residence.
Police said Michael James Robertson is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for removing his electronic monitoring bracelet and leaving his approved residence. Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service is appealing to the public to help locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for removing his electronic monitoring bracelet and leaving his approved residence.

Police said Michael James Robertson was last seen in the 4500 block of Builders Road S.E., just before 9 p.m., on May 10. His ankle monitor was located in the community of Applewood around 10 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The 37-year-old is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and approximately 260 pounds. Police said he has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos including under both eyes and on his neck.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said Robertson was declared a long-term offender and as a result is serving a seven-year Long Term Offender order under the supervision of Correctional Service of Canada, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the charges related to the order are primarily from offences in Saskatchewan and include robbery, assault and arson with disregard for human life.

Police said they were issuing the notification in the interest of public safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices