Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police warn public of ‘violent’ sexual offender released from custody

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 7:54 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police are warning the public about a sexual offender that will be living in the Edmonton area.
Edmonton police are warning the public about a sexual offender that will be living in the Edmonton area. Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police have issued a warning about a convicted ‘violent” sexual offender who was recently released from custody and who police believe may commit another “violent offence against someone while in the community.”

Police issued the warning about Ryan White Saturday.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said White will be living in Edmonton.

EPS said he is currently subject to a court order, with conditions, and will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Those condition include: living in approved residence, a curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., wearing an electronic monitoring device, no drugs or alcohol, not attending any areas where sex workers are known to be and notifying his supervisor about any intimate relationships.

Police described White as a “violent sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offences.”

Story continues below advertisement

“He has physically and sexually victimized female adults, particularly vulnerable females, including sex workers.  White has also physically assaulted a female toddler and an older female adult,” EPS said in a news release on Saturday.

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions or concerning behaviour by Whitecan contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices