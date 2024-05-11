Edmonton police warn public of ‘violent’ sexual offender released from custody

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have issued a warning about a convicted ‘violent” sexual offender who was recently released from custody and who police believe may commit another “violent offence against someone while in the community.”

Police issued the warning about Ryan White Saturday.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said White will be living in Edmonton.

EPS said he is currently subject to a court order, with conditions, and will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Those condition include: living in approved residence, a curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., wearing an electronic monitoring device, no drugs or alcohol, not attending any areas where sex workers are known to be and notifying his supervisor about any intimate relationships.

Police described White as a “violent sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offences.”

Story continues below advertisement

“He has physically and sexually victimized female adults, particularly vulnerable females, including sex workers. White has also physically assaulted a female toddler and an older female adult,” EPS said in a news release on Saturday.

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions or concerning behaviour by Whitecan contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.