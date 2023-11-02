Repeat offender among 10 arrested in undercover Ontario child sex exploitation investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A repeat offender out on bail was among 10 people arrested in an undercover child sexual exploitation investigation in Ontario, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the results Thursday of “Project Limestone,” a four-day investigation that took place from Sept. 12 to 15.

Police said investigators used undercover techniques to access online chatrooms and social media apps designed for children “in order to identify, locate and arrest persons looking to sexually exploit children.”

Several police services across the province took part in the project.

Ten people were arrested, 39 charges were laid and 55 devices were seized.

The OPP said in one instance, it took around an hour and a half from engaging online to the suspect arriving at a location to meet with an undercover investigator posing as a child.

Two people set up meetings with investigators who were posing as mothers with young children, police allege.

Some of those arrested also allegedly arrived with toys, candy and sexual paraphernalia, police added.

Six people were arrested when they showed up to meet with investigators who were posing as children.

Police said one of those arrested is a repeat offender who was out on bail, though officers didn’t specify what previous offence(s) the individual had allegedly committed.

The OPP said police services and their partners “have noted a significant increase in the number of calls for service” related to child sexual exploitation.

“Luring offenders often target a multitude of victims at the same time,” the OPP said.

“Predators go where children go. It is imperative that parents and caregivers are aware of what their children do online.”

Investigators released a list of those who were charged as part of Project Limestone, many of whom have since been released on bail.