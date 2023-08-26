Violent sexual offender released back into Edmonton community, police warn

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted violent sexual offender is being released from jail, and Edmonton police are warning the public they believe his is at risk to recommit once he returns to the community.

David Hay, 22, also known as Chance Morgan, was released under court order, with conditions. His release will be managed by EPS’ Behavioural Assessment Unit.

“David Hay is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offenses,” police said in a news release Saturday. “David has also committed violent unprovoked offenses against random members of the public unknown to him.”

His conditions include:

Living at an approved residence and cannot move unless approved by a supervisor.

Abide by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew every day.

No travel outside Edmonton.

Stay 100 metres away from a public park, swimming area, daycare, school ground, playground, recreation centre, community centre, youth shelters, public libraries or any other area where people under 16 are present.

Not be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16.

No purchasing, possessing or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Anyone with information of potential violations of these conditions or concerning behaviour of Hay are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.