Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Violent sexual offender released back into Edmonton community, police warn

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 26, 2023 12:07 pm
David Hay, 22, was convicted violent sexual offences, Edmonton police said. View image in full screen
David Hay, 22, was convicted violent sexual offences, Edmonton police said. Courtesy of: EPS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A convicted violent sexual offender is being released from jail, and Edmonton police are warning the public they believe his is at risk to recommit once  he returns to the community.

David Hay, 22, also known as Chance Morgan, was released under court order, with conditions. His release will be managed by EPS’ Behavioural Assessment Unit.

“David Hay is a sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offenses,” police said in a news release Saturday. “David has also committed violent unprovoked offenses against random members of the public unknown to him.”

His conditions include:

  • Living at an approved residence and cannot move unless approved by a supervisor.
  • Abide by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew every day.
  • No travel outside Edmonton.
  • Stay 100 metres away from a public park, swimming area, daycare, school ground, playground, recreation centre, community centre, youth shelters, public libraries or any other area where people under 16 are present.
  • Not be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16.
  • No purchasing, possessing or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Trending Now

Anyone with information of potential violations of these conditions or concerning behaviour of Hay are asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeViolent OffenderSexual Offenderpublic safety warningEdmonton sexual offenderConvicted violent sexual offender
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices