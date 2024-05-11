Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters respond to pair of Saturday morning blazes

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 4:50 pm
1 min read
The first fire at a commercial building on Provencher Boulevard was put out in 20 minutes. The second blaze in St. Boniface kept crews busy for over an hour and killed two cats.
The first fire at a commercial building on Provencher Boulevard was put out in 20 minutes. The second blaze in St. Boniface kept crews busy for over an hour and killed two cats. GLOBAL NEWS
Winnipeg investigators are looking into a two separate fires which sparked in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at the first scene, a commercial building in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard, around 3:25 a.m.

They launched an attack from the outside, and the flames were put out around 20 minutes later.

Then around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Enfield Crescent for reports of a garage fire.

When they arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and was starting to spread to the nearby home and a neighbouring garage.

Crews battled the fire for over an hour, before declaring the situation under control around 5:35 a.m.

The home’s human occupants safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. However, two cats were found dead at the scene.

The causes of both fires are still under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

