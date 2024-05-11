Winnipeg firefighters respond to pair of Saturday morning blazes

Winnipeg investigators are looking into a two separate fires which sparked in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Crews arrived at the first scene, a commercial building in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard, around 3:25 a.m.
They launched an attack from the outside, and the flames were put out around 20 minutes later.
Then around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Enfield Crescent for reports of a garage fire.
When they arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and was starting to spread to the nearby home and a neighbouring garage.
Crews battled the fire for over an hour, before declaring the situation under control around 5:35 a.m.
The home’s human occupants safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. However, two cats were found dead at the scene.
The causes of both fires are still under investigation.
