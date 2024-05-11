SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Saskatoon under air quality warning as wildfire smoke blows into Saskatchewan

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
Smoke started to roll into Saskatoon Saturday. View image in full screen
Smoke started to roll into Saskatoon Saturday. Gates Guarin / Global News
As forest fires rage in British Columbia and Alberta, Saskatchewan is starting to feel the effects. Saskatoon has been given a special air quality warning as smoke blows into the province.

“A plume of wildfire smoke is spreading southwards through Saskatchewan today,” Environment Canada said in their statement.

“This band will bring 4 to 8 hours of poor air quality and reduced visibility as the smoke moves through.”

As of 1 p.m., Saskatoon sits at a four on the Air Quality Health Index, meaning moderate risk.

Saskatoon is currently under an air quality warning. View image in full screen
Saskatoon is currently under an air quality warning. Gates Guarin / Global News

Environment Canada expects conditions to improve throughout central Saskatchewan late Saturday afternoon, and in the southern parts of the province by Sunday morning.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke,” Environment Canada said.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Environment Canada said to check the Air Quality Health Index before going outside and to try and reduce any exposure to smoke.

Canada preparing more firefighters, technology ahead of wildfire season
