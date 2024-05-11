62 charges laid, 7 people arrested for ‘violent kidnapping’ in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 62 charges have been filed against seven people in relation to an alleged violent kidnapping and assault that occurred in Tobique First Nation, N.B., last month.

In a release on Friday evening, police said members of the Tobique RCMP responded to a report of a kidnapping and assault that occurred in the community on the morning of April 29.

“The victim, a 54-year-old woman from Florenceville, was kidnapped at gunpoint, held against her will and assaulted,” police said in a statement.

“She was treated at (the) hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released.”

Police said a search warrant was executed at a Tobique First Nation residence on May 6, leading to seven arrests.

Between May 6 and May 8, the accused men and women ranging from ages 27 to 56 made appearances in Woodstock Provincial Court.

A total of 62 charges were laid, including kidnapping, extortion, assault, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance, and several firearm offences.

Each person was remanded into custody following their respective court appearance and is scheduled to return to court separately, beginning May 16.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.