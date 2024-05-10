Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire danger rating in Central Okanagan regional parks raised to Level 4

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 5:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Early drought and wildfire risk warning for B.C.'
Early drought and wildfire risk warning for B.C.
The B.C. and federal governments are warning that large parts of the province are already seeing serious drought and wildfire conditions. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The fire danger rating in all Central Okanagan regional parks is now at Level 4, the second highest rating in the provincial system.

The regional district upped the rating Friday to ‘high’ due to continued dry conditions and weather forecasts calling for increasing temperatures

The five fire danger levels in B.C. are very low (1), low (2), moderate (3), high (4) and extreme (5).

Click to play video: 'Canada preparing more firefighters, technology ahead of wildfire season'
Canada preparing more firefighters, technology ahead of wildfire season

Smoking, vaping, and open flames are not allowed at any time in regional or RDCO community parks.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Campfires are currently permitted throughout the province, but that could soon change as temperatures increase.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The regional district reminds visitors to use caution and be aware of fire prevention and safety requirements when in regional parks now and throughout the spring and summer,” the RDCO said.

The RDCO also said while fines for violating local fire bylaws range from $250 to $1,000, “the greater danger is the risk that smoking and open fires could result in a serious blaze that threatens our parks, amenities and nearby residents and homes.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices