Fire danger rating in Central Okanagan regional parks raised to Level 4

Send this page to someone via email

The fire danger rating in all Central Okanagan regional parks is now at Level 4, the second highest rating in the provincial system.

The regional district upped the rating Friday to ‘high’ due to continued dry conditions and weather forecasts calling for increasing temperatures

The five fire danger levels in B.C. are very low (1), low (2), moderate (3), high (4) and extreme (5).

2:10 Canada preparing more firefighters, technology ahead of wildfire season

Smoking, vaping, and open flames are not allowed at any time in regional or RDCO community parks.

Story continues below advertisement

Campfires are currently permitted throughout the province, but that could soon change as temperatures increase.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The regional district reminds visitors to use caution and be aware of fire prevention and safety requirements when in regional parks now and throughout the spring and summer,” the RDCO said.

The RDCO also said while fines for violating local fire bylaws range from $250 to $1,000, “the greater danger is the risk that smoking and open fires could result in a serious blaze that threatens our parks, amenities and nearby residents and homes.”