Crime

Trail in Peterborough closed for police investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
Police have a closed a trail in the area of Reid and McDonnel streets in Peterborough, Ont., on May 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Police have a closed a trail in the area of Reid and McDonnel streets in Peterborough, Ont., on May 10, 2024. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Peterborough police have closed a section of the Trans Canada Trail for an investigation on Friday morning.

No details have been provided yet, however, the trail in the area of McDonnel and Reid streets is cordoned off with police tape.

Around 7:30 a.m. police advised the public to avoid using the trail.

“Please find an alternate route if you use the trail,” police said.

Body removal services was also at the scene.

— More to come

