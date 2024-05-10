Trail in Peterborough closed for police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police have closed a section of the Trans Canada Trail for an investigation on Friday morning.

No details have been provided yet, however, the trail in the area of McDonnel and Reid streets is cordoned off with police tape.

Around 7:30 a.m. police advised the public to avoid using the trail.

“Please find an alternate route if you use the trail,” police said.

Body removal services was also at the scene.

There will be police presence on the trail near McDonnel Street and Reid Street for an ongoing investigation. Please find an alternate route if you use the trail. 7:27am Fri 10 May 2024 pic.twitter.com/e8QP4im2VW — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) May 10, 2024

— More to come