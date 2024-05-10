Trail in Peterborough closed for police investigation

Peterborough police have closed a section of the Trans Canada Trail for an investigation on Friday morning.
No details have been provided yet, however, the trail in the area of McDonnel and Reid streets is cordoned off with police tape.
Around 7:30 a.m. police advised the public to avoid using the trail.
“Please find an alternate route if you use the trail,” police said.
Body removal services was also at the scene.
— More to come
