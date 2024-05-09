Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of threatening people with hammer outside B.C. Cancer Agency

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 7:00 pm
1 min read
The B.C. Cancer Agency in Vancouver. View image in full screen
The B.C. Cancer Agency in Vancouver. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have arrested a man accused of threatening two people with a hammer outside the Cancer Agency building in Vancouver.

Investigators said the man approached the victims as they were exiting the building around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The two people retreated inside the building and called police.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Supreme court attacker sentencing hearing'
B.C. Supreme court attacker sentencing hearing
Trending Now

“It’s an unusual location as well as an unusual situation,” Const. Tania Visintin said, adding that the incident appeared to be random.

Story continues below advertisement

“Circumstances that led up to the incident, why this person picked these two in particular, we still don’t know.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man who is known to police. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and remains in custody.

Visintin said police did not believe there was an ongoing threat to anyone using the building.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices