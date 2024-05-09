Man accused of threatening people with hammer outside B.C. Cancer Agency

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a man accused of threatening two people with a hammer outside the Cancer Agency building in Vancouver.

Investigators said the man approached the victims as they were exiting the building around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The two people retreated inside the building and called police.

“It’s an unusual location as well as an unusual situation,” Const. Tania Visintin said, adding that the incident appeared to be random.

“Circumstances that led up to the incident, why this person picked these two in particular, we still don’t know.”

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man who is known to police. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and remains in custody.

Visintin said police did not believe there was an ongoing threat to anyone using the building.